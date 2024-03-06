Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia-drone Dropped Bomb Knocks Out U.S.-made HIMARS Near Ukraine Frontline
channel image
Vampire Slayer
31 Subscribers
44 views
Published 21 hours ago

A video of the destruction of U.S.-made HIMARS in Ukraine is now going viral. A Russian drone can be seen dropping a bomb on the MLRS, causing it to explode and fire its missiles uncontrollably. The incident took place 40 kms from the Ukrainian frontline. The destruction of the U.S. equipment comes within a week of an attack on M1Abrams tank.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket