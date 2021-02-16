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Gym Users Flee As The Baton Swinging Stasi Raid The PPC Gym In Liverpool
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1083 views • February 16, 2021
Police raided the PPC gym in Liverpool as someone grassed that they were open during lockdown, 2 arrested and 52 fined, and this is what they did to the owner, you awake to the Coronavirus tyranny yet?
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