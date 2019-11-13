© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weight Loss - Yoga - Power Yoga Suryanamaskar
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • November 13, 2019
Grand Master Akshar of Akshar Power Yoga Academy demonstrates the right way to perform Power Yoga Suryanamaskar. On practicing this sequence regularly you can easily lose weight and have a good healhty body.
This yoga helps you losing weight and is an excellent cardiovascular workout as well -- stretching and toning the muscles in the entire body.
This yoga helps you losing weight and is an excellent cardiovascular workout as well -- stretching and toning the muscles in the entire body.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.