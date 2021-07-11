Xi’s Arrogance Warning Plays Into the Warning Miles Gave America Two Weeks Before

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
7/4/2021 In his broadcast with Miles Guo, Steve Bannon said many prominent people in the United states say Miles goes right about his new warning to the US and the West. After seeing Xi’s performance at Tiananmen on one July, It’s a clearly warning which plays into your warning Miles gave America two weeks ago.