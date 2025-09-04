© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK JR IS GODZILLA TO BIG PHARMA
------------
LIVE: RFK Jr Testifies Before Senate Committee ✅
https://protrumpnews.com/live-rfk-jr-testifies/
----------------
‘You Said Nothing!’: RFK Jr. Unleashes On Dem Senator For Presiding Over Childhood Chronic Diseases For Decades
https://ijr.com/you-said-nothing-rfk-jr-unleashes-on-dem-senator-for-presiding-over-childhood-chronic-diseases-for-decades
---------------
‘That’s Crazy Talk’: RFK Jr. Accuses Dem Senator Of ‘Making Things Up’ In Heated Exchange
https://ijr.com/you-said-nothing-rfk-jr-unleashes-on-dem-senator-for-presiding-over-childhood-chronic-diseases-for-decades