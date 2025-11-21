The Plan to Reduce the Worlds Defense Industry and Military As Events Turn Against the Net Zero Globalist Agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
📖 [Read] Ephesians 6:12 (KJV) Bible
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/1611_Ephesians-6-12/
“For wee wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darknes of this world, against spirituall wickednes in high places.”
📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words
https://rumble.com/playlists/JMny3CqgKS0
📖 [Read] King James Bible
The Preserved and Living Word of God
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/
Credits to Mark Steele (Weapons Expert) and MT