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IT’S COMMON SENSE! (Or is it?) -- Del Bigtree -- theHighwire.com
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212 views • February 01, 2021
IT’S COMMON SENSE!
Tony Fauci endorsed the wearing of multiple masks to combat the spread of Covid19, citing ‘common sense’ as support for this new public health position. In light of this new utilization of common sense by our public health leaders, what other policies could we recommend based on, ‘common sense’?
VIDEO SOURCE: https://thehighwire.com/videos/its-common-sense/
Follow or Support The Highwire: https://thehighwire.com
Tony Fauci endorsed the wearing of multiple masks to combat the spread of Covid19, citing ‘common sense’ as support for this new public health position. In light of this new utilization of common sense by our public health leaders, what other policies could we recommend based on, ‘common sense’?
VIDEO SOURCE: https://thehighwire.com/videos/its-common-sense/
Follow or Support The Highwire: https://thehighwire.com
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