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Tsunami Warning December 16th: Why Did the New York Times Make the Omicron Variant Look Like La Palma Island?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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122 views • December 02, 2021
I was watching the late-night CBC News here in Canada last night while I was editing my upcoming video (about the volcano island and its connection to the Omicron variant) when I noticed the story showing us the Omicron variant on the TV screen and it looked identical to La Palma Island. Even the spot where they put a big white dot (filling in for a spike protein) was in the same spot as where the Cumbre Vieja Volcano would be. This was an image used by the New York Times. I have never seen the Coronavirus image look like La Palma Island until last night. So I have to ask: why is the NYT trolling us by making the new Omicron variant protein look like La Palma Island? Is something going to be happening in New York City on December 16th?

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