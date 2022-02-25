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John McCain’s Neo-nazis on the Run: Russian Army Pursues Svoboda Fascists
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1570 views • February 25, 2022
The late Senator John McCain is not here to see the death, destruction, and misery that his actions in 2013 brought to Ukraine in 2022.
War erupted in Eastern Europe’s early morning hours when Vladimir Putin authorized the Russian army to carry out a large-scale military operation in Ukraine to free Ukraine from the Nazis that John McCain and Barack Obama brought to power 8 years ago.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/24/22
War erupted in Eastern Europe’s early morning hours when Vladimir Putin authorized the Russian army to carry out a large-scale military operation in Ukraine to free Ukraine from the Nazis that John McCain and Barack Obama brought to power 8 years ago.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/24/22
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