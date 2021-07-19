© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Last Combat Mission of WW2, 3637b
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • July 19, 2021
Good morning, I’m still reporting on the coup.
This remarkable interview was filmed on the 70th anniversary of end of WWII on Iwo Jima in 2015. Notice how sharp this man is and how matter of fact he is about the sacrifices his generation – better known as the greatest generation - made to rid the world of the Nazi and Imperial Japanese attempt to establish a world dictatorship. Their version of today’s New World Order dreamers and schemers.
[insert]
I’m still reporting from just outside the one-time citadel of world freedom. Good day.
This remarkable interview was filmed on the 70th anniversary of end of WWII on Iwo Jima in 2015. Notice how sharp this man is and how matter of fact he is about the sacrifices his generation – better known as the greatest generation - made to rid the world of the Nazi and Imperial Japanese attempt to establish a world dictatorship. Their version of today’s New World Order dreamers and schemers.
[insert]
I’m still reporting from just outside the one-time citadel of world freedom. Good day.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.