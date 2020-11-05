© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The David Knight Show (5November20 Full Show)
Follow
1
Share
Report
38 views • November 05, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:31 Our first LOCKDOWN election — communism, corruption & authoritarianism, just like the Lockdown itself
— 00:13:50 Corrupt regimes rigging elections have historically bragged about ridiculous levels of participation — like NOW. Here’s a history of OTHER countries that have done this
— 00:22:09 It’s the DEFICIT, stupid. How either Biden or Trump will kill America with lockdown stimulus, communist allowances (whether you call it “stimulus” or UBI)
— 00:31:33 Oxygen starved, mask-wearing EPSILONS — it’s a Brave New World
— 00:41:47 Mom kept from seeing baby stolen in hospital for testing
— 01:04:11 The lockdown gave us the postal election — 4D chess? The checkmate is in the mail
— 01:14:23 Same OLD politicians, literally — gerontocracy and the radical youth
— 01:28:02 Warp Speed - toxic vaccines, mandates “going where no leader has ever gone before”
— 01:46:05 What 5G & Warp Speed vaccine program have in common
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:31 Our first LOCKDOWN election — communism, corruption & authoritarianism, just like the Lockdown itself
— 00:13:50 Corrupt regimes rigging elections have historically bragged about ridiculous levels of participation — like NOW. Here’s a history of OTHER countries that have done this
— 00:22:09 It’s the DEFICIT, stupid. How either Biden or Trump will kill America with lockdown stimulus, communist allowances (whether you call it “stimulus” or UBI)
— 00:31:33 Oxygen starved, mask-wearing EPSILONS — it’s a Brave New World
— 00:41:47 Mom kept from seeing baby stolen in hospital for testing
— 01:04:11 The lockdown gave us the postal election — 4D chess? The checkmate is in the mail
— 01:14:23 Same OLD politicians, literally — gerontocracy and the radical youth
— 01:28:02 Warp Speed - toxic vaccines, mandates “going where no leader has ever gone before”
— 01:46:05 What 5G & Warp Speed vaccine program have in common
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.