InfoWars - EXCLUSIVE - Mexican Drug Cartels To Launch Terror Attacks Inside U.S. Warns Federal Intel - 5-07-2023

Days ago, high-level federal sources warned Infowars that leading Mexican cartels, for first time in more than 20 years, joined forces to develop a plan to terrorize the U.S. into enforcing Title 42 so they can continue to make tens of billions a year off of human smuggling.

Sources confirm to Infowars that the Biden regime is coordinating with cartel leaders and plans to use their Mexican terror campaign as pretext to take American people’s guns — tune in and learn what’s coming next and how to stop it!

40% Off For A Limited Time