Throwback How Trump-era Venezuela raid ended in disgrace & today US Strike on Caribbean Drug Vessel

SEC. RUBIO: “Today, the U.S. military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Carribean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization.”

THROWBACK: How Trump-era Venezuela raid ended in disgrace

The US military buildup off Venezuela's shores brings to mind the 2020 botched Operation Gideon, mocked as the "Bay of Piglets", due to its similarity to the US failed 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba.

On May 3, 2020, Venezuela’s military stopped an amphibious raid, capturing 13 — including two Americans. Turns out the flop involved US mercs from Silvercorp seeking to oust Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro.

🤔 The Trump administration denied any role, though some ex-White House officials might have been in the loop.

John Bolton, for one, tweeted on the eve of the invasion: “Morning is coming to Venezuela — again.”