BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Throwback How Trump-era Venezuela raid ended in disgrace & today US Strike on Caribbean Drug Vessel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1309 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
92 views • 1 day ago

Before this throwback video description: Todays Marco Rubio post.... (no videos yet)

SEC. RUBIO: “Today, the U.S. military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Carribean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization.”

https://x.com/Breaking911/status/1962961510042333312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

THROWBACK: How Trump-era Venezuela raid ended in disgrace

The US military buildup off Venezuela's shores brings to mind the 2020 botched Operation Gideon, mocked as the "Bay of Piglets", due to its similarity to the US failed 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba.

On May 3, 2020, Venezuela’s military stopped an amphibious raid, capturing 13 — including two Americans. Turns out the flop involved US mercs from Silvercorp seeking to oust Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro. 

🤔 The Trump administration denied any role, though some ex-White House officials might have been in the loop. 

John Bolton, for one, tweeted on the eve of the invasion: “Morning is coming to Venezuela — again.”

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy