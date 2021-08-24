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WOW! Patriot Father SMASHES School Board, Seeks U.S. Congressional Seat!
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182 views • August 24, 2021
SUPPORT THIS PATRIOT! Martin Hyde is America First PERSONIFIED!
A viral video has been circulating around the world showing Martin Hyde eviscerating a board of tyrannical globalists claiming to have some sort of authority to dress YOUR KIDS in a medical device. Hyde was NOT standing for it.
Hyde is running for U.S. Congress (FL-D16) and joins Stew Peters to fully display his passionate love for America, the country he legally immigrated to, started a business and fathered four children that he knows we MUST fight for!
https://rumble.com/vll20m-wow-patriot-father-smashes-school-board-seeks-u.s.-congressional-seat.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.ElectMartinHyde.com
A viral video has been circulating around the world showing Martin Hyde eviscerating a board of tyrannical globalists claiming to have some sort of authority to dress YOUR KIDS in a medical device. Hyde was NOT standing for it.
Hyde is running for U.S. Congress (FL-D16) and joins Stew Peters to fully display his passionate love for America, the country he legally immigrated to, started a business and fathered four children that he knows we MUST fight for!
https://rumble.com/vll20m-wow-patriot-father-smashes-school-board-seeks-u.s.-congressional-seat.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.ElectMartinHyde.com
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