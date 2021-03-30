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EU Vaccine Death Counts Explode
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842 views • March 30, 2021
According to the EU, roughly 4,000 people have been killed by the Covid vaccine rollout. Meanwhile the exempt Vaccine industry is championed by the completely unqualified Bill Gates. Gates warned us that over 100,000 would get sick or die. So like good little guinea pigs we should all line up and play Russian roulette. As the mask mandates and lock downs continue. Fueled by the onset of countless waves of Covid-19 hysteria.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6061fd8367ebdb68c41f64e2
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6061fd8367ebdb68c41f64e2
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