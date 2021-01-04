TRAITORS MUST STEP DOWN OR SUFFER CONSEQUENCES, WE MUST NOT BEND THE KNEE W/ PATRICK BYRNE (2OF2)

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Patrick Byrne joins the program to discuss the seriousness of our time. We must fight and make a stand. He discusses his meeting in the Oval Office and the disgraceful leaks to the New York Times. He also vows to expose the blackmail over Mark Meadows if he does not do his duty by supporting the president and the country. We discuss the courts and the depth of corruption throughout the country including the Supreme Court; where Chief Justice Roberts sits as a blackmailed judge compromising the entire court and the country, he should step down immediately. Lastly he stresses the importance of going to Washington D.C. on January 4, 5, and 6th to #StopTheSteal and to support election integrity, the President, and freedom for future generations.
You can see more of Patrick Byrne at https://DeepCapture.com
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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio