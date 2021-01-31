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THURSDAY JANUARY 21 2021 LIVE STREAM POWERFUL TRUTH COURT CORRUPTION TOAST
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51 views • January 31, 2021
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
This is a powerful sharing of knowledge exposing the BAR and it's private society as corrupt to the core with remedy to address all the LEGAL proceedings which do NOT APPLY to a man or woman.... real time court actions that will save our world exposing it all.
All of the people in this world have been lied to from their very first breath....
It's time you were all shown the corruption and how SIMPLE it is to route out all this corruption and restore our PUBLIC courthouses.
Arm yourself with Knowledge and let truth be your spear....
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
This is a powerful sharing of knowledge exposing the BAR and it's private society as corrupt to the core with remedy to address all the LEGAL proceedings which do NOT APPLY to a man or woman.... real time court actions that will save our world exposing it all.
All of the people in this world have been lied to from their very first breath....
It's time you were all shown the corruption and how SIMPLE it is to route out all this corruption and restore our PUBLIC courthouses.
Arm yourself with Knowledge and let truth be your spear....
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
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