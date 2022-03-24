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Leslie Manookian - "Health Freedom Defense: The Greater Good
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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3 views • March 24, 2022
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On March 24, 2022 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 4:00 PM UK 5:00 PM Germany
Guest: Leslie Manookian
Topic: Health Freedom Defense: The Greater Good
HealthFreedomDefense.org
https://lesliemanookian.substack.com/
https://greatergoodmovie.org/


Leslie Manookian is president and founder of Health Freedom Defense Fund, a nonprofit which seeks to rectify health injustice through education, advocacy, and legal challenges to unjust mandates, laws, and policies that undermine our health freedoms and human rights. She speaks, writes, and advocates on topics of health, freedom, nutrition, personal development, politics and more. She is a former successful Wall Street business executive, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, and qualified homeopath. She conceived, wrote and produced The Greater Good, an award-winning documentary exploring vaccines. She serves on the boards of the Weston A. Price Foundation and Health Freedom Idaho. She has been featured in dozens of TV, radio, print, and Internet interviews as well as appearing at numerous conferences. She holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, a BA from Middlebury College, and M.L.C.Hom from Lakeland College of Homeopathy.


Interview Panel


Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress
www.quantumnurse.life
www.graceasagra.com
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path


Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/

Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth
Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjustice
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