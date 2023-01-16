Create New Account
Doctor says THIS is how you could live a LONGER LIFE
Published a day ago
Glenn Beck


Dr. Paul J. Zak, author of ‘Immersion,’ is an expert on how to improve not only your attitude, but your life as well. And Glenn is on a mission this year to encourage YOU that gratitude may be one of the best ways to do just that. Dr. Zak joins Glenn in this clip, explaining how practicing gratitude actually could allow you to live a longer and healthier life. He explains the science and data behind it, why social connection is so vital to humans, and whether or not social media is harming our ability to interact with others…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9z_m_ce2Gg


