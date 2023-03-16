Create New Account
Buddy’s Tale. Homeless Cat Story.✨🦁❤️✨Part 1✨
18 views
channel image
SNIPERCAT
Published Yesterday |

Made by Ron using Videoshop and purchased ITunes music 🎶 used under fair use non profit.

I am posting a series of shorter videos and labelling them part 1, part 2 etc. I believe I posted a teaser video before. Song was by The Police, Every Breath You Take. This video contains that version. 

This is a beautiful homeless Cat I rescued and then found him a home. I miss him. His name is BUDDY. 

Artist THE POLICE. STING.

Song Every Breath You Take 

Artist ILario Schanzer 

Song Rapido (used with permission)©️👍

