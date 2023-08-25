SIGNS OF THE LAST DAYS

For those of you watching this video who don't like to read the Bible or don't care what the Bible says, you better turn this video off now. Because I'm going to show you in the Bible where it tells us what's coming next..

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





WEBSITE:

https://thinkaboutit.news





VISIT US ON SUBSTACK:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/





Email address:

[email protected]





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.