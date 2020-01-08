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Das Neuland schlägt zurück - Rekapitulation und weitere Demonstrationen gegen Artikel 11-13
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6 views • January 08, 2020
Vielleicht sehen wir uns am 23.03.2019 auf der Demo gegen Artikel 11-13 in Hannover:
Ernst-August-Platz (Hauptbahnhof)
Demos und Neuigkeiten zu Artikel 13
https://savetheinternet.info
https://www.stopacta2.org/stopacta2-events/
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Ilker Yalçiner - Sensory Overload
Ilker Yalçiner - Disconnected
Erwähnte Kanäle und/oder Twitter-Handle:
I Love Capitalism / Money Equals Power
https://twitter.com/equals_power
Sisyphos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC91i81B2PMHEo2mfUNyYxVg
https://twitter.com/sisyphos_tm
Mariah Ruby Rose
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDcgOIpp4yKc1hjC-lJyAXw
https://twitter.com/MariahRubyRose
Dennis Orechov
https://twitter.com/opeksob
https://www.thatsafespace.net/
Laura
https://twitter.com/D01oresH4ze
Insanitry
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9-y6U2vG4tWOF9UD8tNI4A
https://twitter.com/Insanitry
Meister Schlumpf
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZNZAkc0QtjPxp8MpwBehhQ
https://twitter.com/MeisterSchlumpf
Treximus Prime
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEPGQ-tO3iXEvDdOrwXSDtA?disable_polymer=true
https://twitter.com/TreXimusPrime
MortAHead
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF-cvBtQfVrNIgkmrAGFymQ
https://twitter.com/mortimer_niels
Ace Rising
https://www.youtube.com/user/AceRising
https://twitter.com/ace_rising
Armstrong
https://twitter.com/ArmstrongNight
Elbuenvivir
https://twitter.com/Elbuenvivir42
Alltagsspieler
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyIuEnfxOh0X8ivo-MtsV7A?view_as=subscriber
https://twitter.com/Alltagsspieler
Sergey Wolf
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdNv6Rnr9fjq5xfYu3Ji-Eg
https://twitter.com/Sergey_SeryWolk
Julia Reda
https://twitter.com/Senficon
Timo Wölken
https://twitter.com/woelken
Enno Park
https://twitter.com/ennopark
Netzpolitik
https://twitter.com/netzpolitik
Manfred Weber
https://twitter.com/ManfredWeber
Kanzlei WBS - Christian Solmecke
https://www.wbs-law.de/anwalt/christian-solmecke/
https://www.youtube.com/user/KanzleiWBS
https://twitter.com/solmecke
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
Bewegte Bilder:
https://pixabay.com
https://videos.pexels.com
AA VFX:
https://www.youtube.com/user/dvdangor2011
dreamscene.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-6m6MXudu4
Ernst-August-Platz (Hauptbahnhof)
Demos und Neuigkeiten zu Artikel 13
https://savetheinternet.info
https://www.stopacta2.org/stopacta2-events/
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Ilker Yalçiner - Sensory Overload
Ilker Yalçiner - Disconnected
Erwähnte Kanäle und/oder Twitter-Handle:
I Love Capitalism / Money Equals Power
https://twitter.com/equals_power
Sisyphos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC91i81B2PMHEo2mfUNyYxVg
https://twitter.com/sisyphos_tm
Mariah Ruby Rose
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDcgOIpp4yKc1hjC-lJyAXw
https://twitter.com/MariahRubyRose
Dennis Orechov
https://twitter.com/opeksob
https://www.thatsafespace.net/
Laura
https://twitter.com/D01oresH4ze
Insanitry
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9-y6U2vG4tWOF9UD8tNI4A
https://twitter.com/Insanitry
Meister Schlumpf
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZNZAkc0QtjPxp8MpwBehhQ
https://twitter.com/MeisterSchlumpf
Treximus Prime
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEPGQ-tO3iXEvDdOrwXSDtA?disable_polymer=true
https://twitter.com/TreXimusPrime
MortAHead
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF-cvBtQfVrNIgkmrAGFymQ
https://twitter.com/mortimer_niels
Ace Rising
https://www.youtube.com/user/AceRising
https://twitter.com/ace_rising
Armstrong
https://twitter.com/ArmstrongNight
Elbuenvivir
https://twitter.com/Elbuenvivir42
Alltagsspieler
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyIuEnfxOh0X8ivo-MtsV7A?view_as=subscriber
https://twitter.com/Alltagsspieler
Sergey Wolf
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdNv6Rnr9fjq5xfYu3Ji-Eg
https://twitter.com/Sergey_SeryWolk
Julia Reda
https://twitter.com/Senficon
Timo Wölken
https://twitter.com/woelken
Enno Park
https://twitter.com/ennopark
Netzpolitik
https://twitter.com/netzpolitik
Manfred Weber
https://twitter.com/ManfredWeber
Kanzlei WBS - Christian Solmecke
https://www.wbs-law.de/anwalt/christian-solmecke/
https://www.youtube.com/user/KanzleiWBS
https://twitter.com/solmecke
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
Bewegte Bilder:
https://pixabay.com
https://videos.pexels.com
AA VFX:
https://www.youtube.com/user/dvdangor2011
dreamscene.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-6m6MXudu4
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