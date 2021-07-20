JULY 20 2021 SLEEP DEPRIVATION TORTURE & ALTERING OF SLEEP CYCLES TORTURE STREAM OF ELF WAVES



Constant wake ups but kept in semiconscious incapacitated theta state forced to have conversations with chatter bots in dream modulation nightmares RNM SUPERCOMPUTER using drowsiness to trick my brain into accepting remote neural attacks as real



Ears ringing head ears in high pitch pulsating pain 24/7 awakened suddenly trauma to ears abdomen torso head chest



Its a supercomputer attacking me



Sleep Deprivation Torture accomplishes the objective of memory loss during remote interrogations & induces hallucinations which help with interrogation process



Prolonged sleep deprivation is an especially insidious form of torture because it attacks the deep biological functions at the core of a person's mental & physical health



In behavior modification & programming it is necessary too. idea is to shake up the emotional states of the target because different information can be accessed at each state. Making the target feel despair & helplessness is the objective



Memory Erasure is an important technique during interrogation. It is used in combination with sleep deprivation. Pain & fear of death are common tactics which is why they Target my heart & cardiovascular system and other Internal Organs with slow kill soft kill Silent Assassination Through Amplified Neurons



There are many techniques to induce extreme fear in the target. Fear of Death is a crucial element of CIA DIA Mind Control technologies



Many targets of torture die from the physical effects of the trauma. It is torture to death. Victims die premature deaths from physical effects of trauma to their internal organs



In no-touch directed energy torture (microwaves) the target is driven from their friends & family using different techniques in order to isolate them so that the electronic mind control has more effect on their psyche



Part of the method involves slander in the community based, on Deception & Manipulation, which includes Lies & Manufactured Evidence, which is quite easy to achieve with someone who has been tortured to Near Incoherency (FUNCTIONAL DISORIENTATION). Convince the neighbors that the victim is a drug dealer, rapist, terrorist, etc.



Targeted Individuals end up for the most part in poverty & paranoid about doctors and other people from false correlations that are purposefully induced into their lives



Isolation is also a form of sensory deprivation which is why they target me so heavily in church. Days & weeks begin to lose their meaning



In No Touch Torture & Behavior Modification they might try to make an atheist believe in God, or vice-versa. It is just a mechanism to alter belief systems for control and experimentation, like they do with me. To learn how to SUBDUE or RADICALIZE a person's, or group of peoples, belief system and to determine what that person, or group of people, can MAINTAIN AS TRUTH



Verbal breakdown, with V2K, Synthetic Telepathy and Street Theatre & Cyber Theatre, is crucially important during interrogations and torture. They must CAPTURE THE ATTENTION (Active Memory) of the victim at regular intervals or their technology fails. They must constantly provoke you to keep you talking, listening, watching, etc. In order for their technology to work properly the victim must 'PLAY THE GAME'.



REPETITION is an important neural linguistic programming interrogation tactic to influence the target mind. Chatter Bots, an artificial intelligence special language software program, automate much of the repetition so that the interrogators (Hive Mind Teams) don’t drive themselves crazy during the neural linguistic torture and programming phases. Repetition is a form of torture which they use on me daily especially targeting my Christian Faith



In No-Touch Directed Energy Torture, the target’s brain is forced to release dopamine which causes pupil dilatation, increases paranoia and other terrible effects. Anything that involves maximum pain is the objective



No Touch Directed Energy tortures can be done wirelessly, remotely into the human mind. All forms of sickness can be mimicked without any real illness behind the suffering. All suffering can be entrained into the minds of no-touch torture subject



Disorient and confuse the target. Use them for their purposes, and then dispose of them in any way possible



One can only surmise what “dispose” means: prison, suicide, or perhaps a mental hospital. Coercing and torturing people to suicide is very common. Both tactics in physical or no-touch torture involves plausible deniability and indirection



The psychological and perceived physical pain is only half the story with no-touch torture. It also involves a set of scripts, mind games if you will, to walk the target to murder and/or suicide or set up and ENTRAP into prison or a mental institution. This is called “Hyper Game Theory”. It is used in war games to determine how to control your enemies and targets