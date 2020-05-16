© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is the COVID-19 Vaccine a Conspiracy? (Spiritual Perspective)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • May 16, 2020
"Unplug from the Matrix" Broadcast by crusader4Hymn on JoshWhoTV.com
May 13th Live Stream - https://www.joshwhotv.com/video/19824/are-vaccines-a-conspiracy---part-6-on-13-may-20-22-31-07
TOPIC: Are Adult Vaccines a Conspiracy? - Part #6
5:00 Introduction
9:00 Preamble:
"Unplug from the Matrix" Broadcast by crusader4Hymn
(https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1clMsAqZHnH-sK0FIlbw6thPwjZZnYI-fq76xdAjvRJw/edit?usp=sharing)
13:45 On Censorship - Commentary
26:46 Coronavirus Update by WORLDOMETERS
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
32:18 YouTube:
Spiritual Perspective
Is the Mark of the Beast almost here? | Pandemic Vaccine by Little Light Studios
https://youtu.be/OLVEm6oF7dA
56:55 Summary & Conclusions
59:49 Spiritual Call & Prayer
May 13th Live Stream - https://www.joshwhotv.com/video/19824/are-vaccines-a-conspiracy---part-6-on-13-may-20-22-31-07
TOPIC: Are Adult Vaccines a Conspiracy? - Part #6
5:00 Introduction
9:00 Preamble:
"Unplug from the Matrix" Broadcast by crusader4Hymn
(https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1clMsAqZHnH-sK0FIlbw6thPwjZZnYI-fq76xdAjvRJw/edit?usp=sharing)
13:45 On Censorship - Commentary
26:46 Coronavirus Update by WORLDOMETERS
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
32:18 YouTube:
Spiritual Perspective
Is the Mark of the Beast almost here? | Pandemic Vaccine by Little Light Studios
https://youtu.be/OLVEm6oF7dA
56:55 Summary & Conclusions
59:49 Spiritual Call & Prayer
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.