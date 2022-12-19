Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Has the Pandemic Response Made the Problem Worse? Dr. Paul Alexander
71 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop now

"When you place these variants under pressure, natural selection will operate and will select for more infectious variants," explained Dr. Alexander.

"This vaccine rollout, the way it has been done, and the way it is continuing, will keep in variants emerging one variant after the next. And they're gonna be more infectious."

Dr. Paul Alexander is an esteemed health researcher and a profound critic of the Covid-19 response. The Wellness Company is honored to have him as a partner.

https://twc.health/

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket