© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)
50 nanometers to 100 nanometers is a retrovirus, an exosome or a coronavirus, an envelope virus. That's what an exosome is. Put a lipid bilayer around the messenger RNA to protect it from degradation as it travels. It's a viral particle. The sequence is degraded just like that. It's not that influenza doesn't exist. It's that if you have an innate immune system and you're healthy, the key, in the law, is a healthy person doesn't spread disease. This was a case-demic driven by that fraudulent PCR test. It's not Gold Standard of a virus. It doesn't detect a virus. A virus is a particle, a lipid nano particle. Oh, what did Robert Malone do? Oh, he formulated the lipid nano particles that protect the virus from degradation, the messenger RNA, the blueprint of the virus from degradation.
Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/07/2022
Full Interview on The Missing Link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UuthAJKSRt0F/