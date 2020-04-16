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COVID 19, Bill Gates, and 666
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87 views • April 16, 2020
WE DO NOT ADVICE PEOPLE AGAINST TESTING FOR CORONA VIRUS (COVID19), nor do we advice against vaccinations in general.
The purpose of this video is to address concerns of future COVID19 vaccine, and something Bill Gates said recently in relation to how vaccines could be administered in the future and how businesses will be able to function while continuing to practice social distancing.
Bill Gates' response has sparked discussion amongst those of us who are watching world developments in relation to Bible prophecy, especially in regards to the Mark of the Beast.
To reiterate, we DO support advices given by health care professionals in order to control the spread of COVID19. Do watch this video to learn more about what Bill Gates has to say with regard to his plan, which is called: ID 2020.
The purpose of this video is to address concerns of future COVID19 vaccine, and something Bill Gates said recently in relation to how vaccines could be administered in the future and how businesses will be able to function while continuing to practice social distancing.
Bill Gates' response has sparked discussion amongst those of us who are watching world developments in relation to Bible prophecy, especially in regards to the Mark of the Beast.
To reiterate, we DO support advices given by health care professionals in order to control the spread of COVID19. Do watch this video to learn more about what Bill Gates has to say with regard to his plan, which is called: ID 2020.
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