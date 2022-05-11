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Situation Update: Agenda 2030 Is A Lie!! Captured Elite Tells All!! Trump Uses Secret Weapon!!
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31900 views • May 11, 2022
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Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95 To Make A Donation In Order For Us To Do Daily Production!! Thank You Patriots!!
Our Patreon is:
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Video Sources:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bizarre-psaki-corrects-biden-claims-we-do-control-all-branches-of-government/
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82541/bidens-ministry-of-truth-tsar-parents-concerned-about-critical-race-theory-are.html
https://thecovidblog.com/2022/05/10/two-states-file-lawsuit-seeking-to-halt-illegal-disinformation-governance-board-and-white-house-blatant-collusion-with-social-media-companies-to-censor-free-speech/
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/politics/2022/05/09/20-ags-demand-biden-disband-orwellian-disinformation-governance-board-threaten-legal-action/
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/elon-musk-says-he-would-reverse-twitter-ban-donald-trump
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/09/former-canadian-general-captured-by-russians/
https://allnewspipeline.com/Widespread_Electricity_Shortages_In_America_Ahead.php
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/europe/2022/05/10/part-one-pelosi-takes-pictures-with-well-known-money-launderer-in-ukraine-is-it-just-the-family-business/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-10-human-rights-investigators-find-neo-nazi-torture-chamber-with-corpse-in-ukraine.html
https://endoftheamericandream.com/the-elite-will-use-their-golden-passports-to-flee-the-country-and-leave-the-rest-of-us-to-face-nuclear-war/
https://endoftheamericandream.com/now-we-are-being-warned-that-shortages-of-diesel-fuel-and-electricity-are-coming-in-the-months-ahead/
Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95 To Make A Donation In Order For Us To Do Daily Production!! Thank You Patriots!!
Our Patreon is:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=36473682&;fan_landing=true
Video Sources:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bizarre-psaki-corrects-biden-claims-we-do-control-all-branches-of-government/
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82541/bidens-ministry-of-truth-tsar-parents-concerned-about-critical-race-theory-are.html
https://thecovidblog.com/2022/05/10/two-states-file-lawsuit-seeking-to-halt-illegal-disinformation-governance-board-and-white-house-blatant-collusion-with-social-media-companies-to-censor-free-speech/
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/politics/2022/05/09/20-ags-demand-biden-disband-orwellian-disinformation-governance-board-threaten-legal-action/
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/elon-musk-says-he-would-reverse-twitter-ban-donald-trump
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/09/former-canadian-general-captured-by-russians/
https://allnewspipeline.com/Widespread_Electricity_Shortages_In_America_Ahead.php
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/europe/2022/05/10/part-one-pelosi-takes-pictures-with-well-known-money-launderer-in-ukraine-is-it-just-the-family-business/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-10-human-rights-investigators-find-neo-nazi-torture-chamber-with-corpse-in-ukraine.html
https://endoftheamericandream.com/the-elite-will-use-their-golden-passports-to-flee-the-country-and-leave-the-rest-of-us-to-face-nuclear-war/
https://endoftheamericandream.com/now-we-are-being-warned-that-shortages-of-diesel-fuel-and-electricity-are-coming-in-the-months-ahead/
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