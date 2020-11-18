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Remember When Gates & MIT Created Sterilization Micro-Chips? He Claims He Doesn’t Remember
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116 views • November 18, 2020
Great Reset will be met with Great Resist. Eugenics and the UN2030 Agenda are a part of the plan. Biden, Boris Johnson, Trudeau — are all talking about “Build Back Better”. And now BoJo has pulled changed the date for banning of gas engine cars a 4th time to 2030 — the UN’s date for GREAT RESET completion
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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