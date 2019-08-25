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Trouble So Hard ( A Tribute to Vera Hall ) by Markus Daimeion I aka METAL - "God Bless You All!"
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171 views • August 25, 2019
"I didn't write these words. This old folk lyric was written & first sung by Vera Hall. Look Her Up! Truly a Soulful Gifted Woman of God that I Love! Have a Blessed Sunday Y'all! Peace to it!"~METAL
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