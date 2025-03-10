Acts Of The Apostles Part #2-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 9 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, the book of Acts, or The Acts of the Apostles, shows us the life and ministry of the apostles of Jesus Christ from the gospels, including one who is “born out of due time”, the apostle Paul. But before he was an apostle of the Lord, Saul was a fearsome type of Antichrist, and we will look at that as well. Think you’re called to the ministry? You better think again, the book of Acts shows you what the ministry is, and you may not like it much. Join us as we study the entire book of the Acts of the Apostles, verse by verse and chapter by chapter.

TONIGHT’S STUDY: In Part 1, we gave you an introduction to the Acts of the Apostles by taking a detailed look at the first chapter, setting the table for our look at this amazing book of Scripture. Tonight, we look at the events that took place during that unique and non-repeatable night in the Upper Room on the Day of Pentecost.