Ukrainian forces kill dozens in Donetsk market shelling

Ukrainian shelling of a busy market in Donetsk has killed at least 25 civilians and wounded 20 others, according to local officials. It is also reported that two children were killed in the attack, which allegedly used munitions supplied to the Ukrainian military by NATO countries.
RT correspondent Steve Sweeney reports from Donetsk.
Mirrored - RT
