Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🕵️‍♂️ Unraveling the Illusion of Corporate Governance! 🕵️‍♀️
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
184 Subscribers
65 views
Published a day ago

🎭 In theory, boards of directors are the guardians elected by shareholders, including independent minds to keep CEOs in check. Sounds ideal, right? Let's peel back the layers.

👥 In reality, directorships often become coveted perks for seasoned corporate veterans. It's not just about oversight; it's about networking and maintaining a comfortable status quo.

🛑 The hard truth? Many directors prefer the easy road. Asking tough questions? That's not the norm. Those who dare risk not being welcome for too long.

🔍 Ready for a deeper dive into this corporate facade?

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3xBZQVQ

🎙️ Tune in to the full episode with special insights from Carson Block, founder of Muddy Waters Research, known for exposing fraudulent accounting practices in publicly traded companies. 🚀

Keywords
realitycheckpodcastalertcorporategovernancecorporateculturebusinessworld

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket