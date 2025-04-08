Another supposed rebel rocker gets bamboozled! And dead!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
These rockers. Did you ever imagine them to be such retarded pussy boys?
Sources
https://www.ukmusicreviews.co.uk/interviews/interview-clem-burke-2/
ET report
https://youtu.be/eKgbgJ_7wKw?si=1ISYj0lbV1iuc6nC
https://x.com/lucyveepee/status/1909298266837037400
Music: Blondie - One Way Or Another
https://youtu.be/FIXIsYWS8CA?si=EDvTI_y0tfYP7535
Elvis clip
https://youtu.be/zlISLBBnYOo?si=oNmOYOPSo_dOl04O
https://nypost.com/2025/04/07/entertainment/clem-burke-dead-blondie-drummer-dies-at-70/
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru
Email me with info or to say hello: