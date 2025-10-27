© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
One of the reasons these powerful AI tools were deliberately released to the degenerate, retarded public is to create the perfect storm of chaos needed to justify Digital IDs and the death of online anonymity.
It's all part of the plan.. Enjoy the "free" internet while you still can.
Source @The Awakened Species ☀️
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!