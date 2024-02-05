Rachel Blevins: U.S. Bombs Civilians in Iraq and Syria, While Ukraine Bombs Civilians in Russia
87 views
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
Keywords
middle eastgaza stripdonbassbiden administrationluhanskjohn kirby
