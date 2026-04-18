Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 18 April 2026

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A cold wind was blowing through the Bourke Street Mall but our small freedom focused community continued to support each other. There were some new topics in the broadcast message to shoppers passing by. There was just one listener who shouted back in misguided anger. Topic: a whistle blower Jillian Spencer, a doctor for adolescent and child mental health, observing hospital procedure and finding damming evidence concerning children given gender misguidance and being put on a gender care list, when they presented with other unrelated medical issues.