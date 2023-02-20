Miles Guo: from the balloon incident, the West has truly realized that their threat comes from the CCP, rather than Chinese LaoBaixing

https://gettr.com/post/p28ugybda0d

2/19/2023 Miles Guo: The West will not fight a war in China because of two fatal issues; from the balloon incident, the West has truly realized that their threat comes from the CCP, rather than Chinese LaoBaixing. That’s why pro-CCP figures such as Soros and Kissinger have to slap their own faces now

#CCPballoon #CCPdeclaresWar #Soros #Kissinger





2/19/2023 文贵直播：因为两条致命原因，西方不可能打到中国去；气球事件让西方明白真正的威胁来自中共，而不是中国老百姓，所以索罗斯、基辛格等亲中派只好自己打脸了

#中共气球 #中共宣战 #索罗斯 #基辛格





