Senator Josh Hawley Grills AG Merrick Garland in Gripping Exchange

Attorney general of the United States, Merrick Garland, was absolutely grilled by Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, regarding his politicization of the justice system in going after traditional Catholics and the overuse of force in a case out of Philadelphia, sending in 30 armed agents to terrorize seven young children, to arrest a man who had already agreed to turn himself in.
It is absolutely ripping congressional testimony, and Josh Holly was sharp beyond belief in the exchange.
link to greater understanding of the anti-Catholic FBI memo-- https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/news/releases/paxton-demands-answers-after-anti-catholic-bias-was-revealed-within-fbi
#joshhawley #merrickgarland #fbi #DOJ
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.