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A funny thing happened on the way to Truth and Justice
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273 views • October 16, 2019
You'll see here how it started February 24, 2015 with members of the West Virginia Legislature and in just shy of 5 years moved up the food chain to become the movement "Treaty of Peace 2020". This is an understandable explanation of what has been done on behalf of the American people to correct the lies and injustice being perpetrated. Treaty of Peace 2020 is a non-violent way for heirs of the Creator to claim and live according to their true birthright. Watch and learn, then exercise your free will. www.hudok.info It’s your choice. With no apologies… Phillip Hudok
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