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What pollution - Right ?
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125 views • September 21, 2021
Obama Care had a nefarious purpose. We're so worried about having decent health care in America - can't wait for unnecessary treatments and tests to screen for cancer. Pap smears every year was not enough, now they have to screen every orifice. Can't imagine the number of misdiagnoses.
Doctors reveal the toxic connections to illness and that the God-given immune system can actually deal with a lot of toxins before we get sick.
Doctors reveal the toxic connections to illness and that the God-given immune system can actually deal with a lot of toxins before we get sick.
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