All Biblical prophecies about the last days or end times are unsealed. Revelation 10:7-11.

The bittersweet "coming of the Lord" Rev. 10:7-11; Job; James 5:7-11. When the seventh prophet of Asia Minor finished reading and explaining the book of Revelation, the Bible was complete and delivered to the saints, once and for all time, in 70 AD Judas 3. This was the first coming of the Lord. The Lord is back wielding the Sword of the Spirit, from heaven, in these last days of Satan's rule over man Rev. 5:1ff; Dan. 12:4; Heb. 1:2; Joel 2; Acts 2:17 it is bittersweet to realize that Satan, the man of sin, the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4 has stolen our peace, and ruled over the kingdoms of men by pretending to be God and lying to us by saying that the ways of men are just as good, if not better than the ways of God. It is bitter to realize that Satan was a man in the book of Job given great power to convince Job that he was God. It is bittersweet to know the reason Job stood up to question the Lord was because Satan was pretending to be God. It is bittersweet to realize that we do not know the Bible or our Lord. Only the Spirit of God knows the mind of God 1 Cor. 2:11. It is bittersweet to realize that Satan has been ruling over us with the subjective truth and pseudo-science of men, that everything about our lives has been a lie ever since we went into the apostasy of the ways of men 2 Thess. 2:3. Now that we have the wisdom from above - the preaching of Christ back in these last days or end times, it means the end of the wisdom from below; the preaching, bibles, and religions of men Rev. 18:5; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 17-21; 2 Pet.3; etc. Now that we are coming out of the spiritual dark ages- the wisdom from below James 3:15 it is bittersweet to wonder, what does the Lord mean when He asked Job where he was when the foundations of the world were laid? We have to wonder what are the foundations of the world, since everything we know about truth or science has been "fact-checked" by the father of all liars. It is bittersweet to know that we are in the second age of Christianity, and like New Testament Christians we began by being poor in Spirit Matt. 5:3.

