Syria Slides Towards Sectarian War

The conflict between Syria’s Islamist-led government and the Druze minority in the southern governorate of al-Suwayda have brought the country closer than ever to an all-out sectarian war.

The battle in the southern governorate broke on July 13 with limited clashes between Druze fighters and Sunni bedouins. The government, which adopted a sectarian narrative, sided with the Bedouins and launched an attack on the governorate on July 14.

Israel, acting on the promise it made to protect the Druze after the fall of the Assad regime, intervened. Israeli strikes hit southern Syria and the capital, Damascus. Government forces were forced to withdraw by July 16.

The battle reignited on July 17 after the withdrawal of the government with Syrian tribes announcing a general mobilization to fight the Druze, who were accused of forcibly displacing the bedouins from al-Suwayda.

The United States announced a ceasefire after talks with Israel and Syria on July 18, but the attack continued and tribal forces managed to storm the city of al-Suwayda. The forces were, however, pushed out by the Druze by late July 19, with no support from Israel.

By early July 20, the clashes in al-Suwayda city came to an end with the government deploying its security forces in areas held by tribal forces in the northern and western outskirts.

The government claimed that its security forces should deploy in all of al-Suwadya under the U.S.-brokered agreement. However, the spiritual leadership of the Druze demanded the complete withdrawal of all government and tribal forces from the governorate.

Late on July 20, tribal forces escalated again by attacking the town of Ariqah and nearby towns in the northern countryside of al-Suwayda. Israel carried out warning strikes and the attack was eventually repelled by Druze fighters.

Early on July 21, the government announced that all remaining Bedouins were being evacuated from al-Suwayda under the agreement with the Druze.

Government and tribal forces were blamed for a wide range of war crimes against the Druze, from setting buildings on fire, to looting, abductions and summary executions.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the battle in al-Suwayda has so far claimed the lives of 1,120 people, including 194 Druze civilians who were executed by government forces. The real death toll is likely much higher.

The adoption of a sectarian narrative and discriminatory policies by the government is the main reason behind the conflict in al-Suwayda. Sectarian and ethnic tensions have never been higher in Syria. Israel is clearly taking advantage of this to advance its own agenda and weaken the unity of the country. Still, the government appears to lack the will to reform, or even to discipline its forces.

