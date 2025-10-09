🚨 The World Stage Is a PSYOP — Stop Falling for the Show 🚨





Every crisis. Every headline. Every “breaking story.”

It’s all part of the same theatrical production — designed to keep you glued to the screen while your freedom slips away behind the curtain.





The pandemic was never about health.

It was an obedience test.

And now they’re setting the stage for the next act — alien invasions, digital currencies, false flags, new “emergencies.”





They’re watching how you react.

They’re measuring your fear.

And if you don’t wake up now… they’ll run the next play without resistance.





🧠 Step back. See the patterns. Protect your mind, your family, and your freedom.

It’s time to reclaim control.





📕 From Fear to Freedom isn’t just a book — it’s your manual for breaking free from the lies and building real sovereignty.

💬 Comment F2F or visit www.michaelsgibson.com

to get your copy today.





