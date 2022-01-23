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MANDATORY JABS In Austria! - They're Coming For EVERYONE! - Massive Fines & Prison Time?
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893 views • January 23, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest news out of Austria as the country passes their mandatory vaccination plan which includes going door to door and fining adults who are unjabbed monthly despite the fact that those people can't even afford to live in the first place due to being kicked out of their jobs.
Alongside Greece and Austria, Quebec is also looking at mandatory jabs which would contribute to the massive web of tyranny spreading throughout the world. Austria's government claims that a mandatory jab will simply allow them to end lockdowns. Meanwhile, there's no scientific backing behind lockdowns and being unjabbed doesn't effect the jabbed, so basically they're just coercing people at gun point and demanding they get a jab or lose their livelihood and possibly even their life.
This is a fight for humanity in Austria and if evil wins, we are in for a shockingly tyrannical world in our near future, everywhere.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest news out of Austria as the country passes their mandatory vaccination plan which includes going door to door and fining adults who are unjabbed monthly despite the fact that those people can't even afford to live in the first place due to being kicked out of their jobs.
Alongside Greece and Austria, Quebec is also looking at mandatory jabs which would contribute to the massive web of tyranny spreading throughout the world. Austria's government claims that a mandatory jab will simply allow them to end lockdowns. Meanwhile, there's no scientific backing behind lockdowns and being unjabbed doesn't effect the jabbed, so basically they're just coercing people at gun point and demanding they get a jab or lose their livelihood and possibly even their life.
This is a fight for humanity in Austria and if evil wins, we are in for a shockingly tyrannical world in our near future, everywhere.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
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https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
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BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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