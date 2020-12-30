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Early cases of COVID-19 versus 5G expansion at that time, preceded by Event 201
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16 views • December 30, 2020
Early Cases of COVID-19 Versus 5G Expansion At That Time, Preceded By Event 201 -- downloaded from YouTube in April 4th, 2020
Also several notable executives have stepped down or announced that they're stepping down in 2020.
All that just a coincidence?
See also "Koch’s Postulates are NOT fulfilled for COVID-19 disease! = inaccurate test results, dubious vaccine!" video.
Also several notable executives have stepped down or announced that they're stepping down in 2020.
All that just a coincidence?
See also "Koch’s Postulates are NOT fulfilled for COVID-19 disease! = inaccurate test results, dubious vaccine!" video.
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