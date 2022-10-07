[Bidan] Redpills: Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson Speaks With Peta Credlin

* Our current system elevates the dumbest and least capable to the positions of highest authority.

* There’s no other explanation for someone like Kamala Harris or Joe Biden, who’s not strictly speaking the same Joe Biden you remember.

* [Bidan] seems very non-threatening; voters are not afraid of him; and he’s merely a proxy for the people who are actually running the U.S. government — the faceless, diabolical figures who are driving us into the abyss.

The full interview is linked below.





Sky News Australia | 5 October 2022

https://www.skynews.com.au/opinion/peta-credlin/full-interview-tucker-carlson-joins-peta-credlin/video/a26ef70430df263faab471da4a0b0e0d

