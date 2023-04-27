https://gettr.com/post/p2fidej559e
Check out how this policeman is in pajamas, drinking beer, and maybe (using) drugs while performing his tasks which pays and rewarded by the Chinese Communist Party.
來看看中國共產黨付錢和獎勵穿著睡衣，喝著啤酒，甚至可能(使用)藥物/吸毒的警察做什麼的工作？
@JoeOltmann @DavidClements @Apollo
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #KashPatel #takedowntheccp
