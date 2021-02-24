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All The Wonders the Progressive Movement has Brought Indian Tribes!!
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50 views • February 24, 2021
The progressive movement focuses in on Native American problems and solve the most pertinent and important issue facing them. They manage to get the name of the Washington Redskins change to the Washington football team and with it the logo. Since then, Indian nations across the United States have seen a spike in wealth, Literacy and a drop in alcoholism. (satire)
#WashingtonRedskins #nativeAmericans #indians
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#WashingtonRedskins #nativeAmericans #indians
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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