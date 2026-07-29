Did Musicians Really Sell Their Souls

🎸 **Did famous musicians really sell their souls for success?**





For centuries, people have repeated the same chilling story—a mysterious deal, incredible talent, and instant fame. But is there any truth behind the legend, or is it simply one of the greatest myths in music history?





The answer might completely change the way you see some of the world's biggest artists.





🎧 **Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description and uncover the real story behind the "sell your soul" legend.**





https://open.spotify.com/episode/1BYPKNTyX59R0Bc0GEmWnS?si=09f7d506959c40e6





#MusicHistory

#RockHistory

#MusicMyths

#robertjohnson

#podcast